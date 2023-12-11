Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Cold and frosty night, chilly and sunny week

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Quiet but chilly weather settles in this week with cool days and cold nights.

FROSTY NIGHT

As winds subside, temperatures will fall fast this evening and overnight. By daybreak on Tuesday, inland areas will drop into the upper 30s while the Grand Strand drops into the lower 30s. The moisture in the ground from the weekend’s rain plus clam winds will result in a heavy frost to start the day.

TUESDAY

After a cold and frosty start to the day, temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 50s by the afternoon under sunny skies.

STAYING BELOW NORMAL

A tranquil and chilly weather pattern settles in for the rest of the week. Daytime temperatures will remain steady in the 50s each day. Each night will see temperatures drop into the 30s with several nights below freezing and more frost on the way.

NEXT BIG WEATHER-MAKER

A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and then move across Florida. The track and strength of this system is still very uncertain. If it tracks more north and into the Carolinas, then an increasingly wet and windy forecast is likely for Sunday. Should the system stay mainly out to sea, then only minimal rain chances are expected.

