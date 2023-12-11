GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash involving four car on I-85 Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash happened near mile marker 51 southbound at around 5:18 a.m. A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another vehicle and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner said three people died as a result of the crash. They were identified as Storm Shepard, 27, of Duncan, Sharae Green, 45, of Georgia, both female, and a man named Jimmie Wallace, 69, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered non-serious injuries and were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Officials mentioned Sharae Green was traveling with family and two dogs which were no longer on scene when responders arrived. The dogs are micro chipped.

Coroner: Dogs missing following I-85 crash that left 3 dead (Greenville County Coroner's Office)

Anyone with information on the missing dogs are asked to call the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at 864-467-8945.

