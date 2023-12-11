Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy, Makenna Leisifer and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Two brothers were killed in a head-on crash Saturday night in West Virginia, WSAZ reports.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, two motorcycles collided in a head-on crash, and brothers Shawn Dakota Roseberry, 24, and Michael Lee Roseberry, 26, both died at the scene.

Deputies said they believe that speed and wet roadways played a role in the crash, but noted the motorcycles were not street legal, had faulty equipment and neither driver was wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's a look at the strong winds from the overnight cold front.
FIRST ALERT: Power restored after strong winds overnight, calmer forecast ahead
Crews respond to pair of Horry County crashes, injuries reported
‘Pay It Forward’: North Myrtle Beach café helps those in need
Police: Stolen vehicle involved in Florence crash, serious injuries reported
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017,...
Why Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ became so popular
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Judge sentences former Pennsylvania police officer who shared child porn from Conway home
A restaurant in Wisconsin launched a "pay it forward" service to provide meals for those who...
Restaurant customers help ‘pay forward’ with meals for those in need, owner says
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy will address the US military in Washington as funding for Ukraine’s war runs out