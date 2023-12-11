Atlantic Beach Town Council appoints new election commissioner amid mayoral election battle

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted to appoint a new chairman to the election commission after former chairman Joe Montgomery was voted out.

Derrick Stevens, the town’s planning commissioner, was voted in to take the vacant seat, but, not all parties are happy with this decision.

“Unethical, illegal. The lines are blurred and crossed,” said mayoral candidate John David.

David argued the vote was illegal because there wasn’t a quorum.

Mayor pro tem and David’s mayoral opponent, Josephine Isom, recused herself from the vote, and councilmember Edward Campbell wasn’t present. It left only Mayor Jake Evans and Councilwoman Jacqui Gore to vote on the appointment. But, town attorney Joseph Dickey said the vote was legal.

“You had three out of five members at the meeting, that was a quorum, otherwise the meeting would not have taken place,” said Dickey. “Once someone recuses his or herself, that doesn’t make there not be a quorum.”

David also argues Stevens’ appointment is unethical because he is Councilwoman Gore’s live-in boyfriend. He also pointed out Gore’s mother already sits on the election commission.

“You can put people anywhere you want to, but how is it when someone is making a decision on voting, on the counting of votes, and you have both of those people in your household or immediate household?” said David.

But, Dickey also countered this point, saying it’s somewhat inevitable in a small town.

“If you go back and look at the town of Atlantic Beach’s history, you have people that have served as sister and brother and have been mayor and council before, and there have been other family members that have served in various positions on the council,” said Dickey.

As for certifying the mayoral election results, Dickey said he has reached out beyond Atlantic Beach to get advice on the town’s situation.

“Out of ethical and legal concern and an abundance of caution, we felt it was prudent to contact local and federal law enforcement to at least request a review of things and just out of protection of the town and town officials,” said Dickey.

WMBF News reached out to Derrick Stevens, who said he has no comment.

A timeline of when certification may happen is unclear.

