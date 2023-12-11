Submit a Tip
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle


Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, has died at 29, according to statements from her family.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago


Shannon posted on Instagram Sunday saying Cardwell died peacefully at her home late Saturday night. She was 29 years old.

Shannon explained on social media that Cardwell was battling adrenal cancer.

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her,” she wrote in the caption of a family photo, adding, “We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time.”

Cardwell was the eldest daughter of the Shannon family. She was a half-sister to Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Thompson wrote in an Instagram post saying the family “surrounded Anna with love” during her final moments.

“Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now,” she wrote in the caption. “I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.”

Cardwell is survived by her two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

