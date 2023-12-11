2 killed in Florence crash involving stolen pickup truck, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people died in a serious crash over the weekend in Florence, according to police.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. Saturday to a wreck on Kershaw Street near Gaillard Street.

When police arrived, they found a Chevrolet Silverado on its roof with one person still inside and another removed by bystanders.

Firefighters worked to get the person who was trapped out of the pickup truck, but it was ultimately determined that both people inside the truck were dead.

Investigators determined the pickup truck was speeding, ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford Flex SUV, which caused the truck to lose control and crash into a nearby power pole.

After the crash, police discovered that the pick-up truck had been stolen from Florence County.

The people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The names of the people who died in the crash have not been released yet.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.