Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

2 killed in Florence crash involving stolen pickup truck, police say

MGN Online
MGN Online(KYTV/MGN Online)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people died in a serious crash over the weekend in Florence, according to police.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. Saturday to a wreck on Kershaw Street near Gaillard Street.

When police arrived, they found a Chevrolet Silverado on its roof with one person still inside and another removed by bystanders.

Firefighters worked to get the person who was trapped out of the pickup truck, but it was ultimately determined that both people inside the truck were dead.

Investigators determined the pickup truck was speeding, ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford Flex SUV, which caused the truck to lose control and crash into a nearby power pole.

After the crash, police discovered that the pick-up truck had been stolen from Florence County.

The people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The names of the people who died in the crash have not been released yet.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's a look at the strong winds from the overnight cold front.
FIRST ALERT: Power restored after strong winds overnight, calmer forecast ahead
Crews respond to pair of Horry County crashes, injuries reported
‘Pay It Forward’: North Myrtle Beach café helps those in need
Police: Stolen vehicle involved in Florence crash, serious injuries reported
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Strong storms Sunday night into Monday morning blew over the fence at Midway Memorial Park in...
Myrtle Beach tennis courts closed due to strong wind damage
It happened at 2:10 a.m. on I-95 South near the 197-mile marker.
2 killed in Pee Dee crash after car crossed interstate, hit tree, troopers say
The EF-1 tornado was on the ground for about four minutes in the Town of Garner.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Wake County, no injuries reported
Here's a look at the strong winds from the overnight cold front.
FIRST ALERT: Power restored after strong winds overnight, calmer forecast ahead