2 killed in Pee Dee crash after car crossed interstate, hit tree, troopers say
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Sunday crash near Dillon left two people dead.
It happened at 2:10 a.m. on I-95 South near the 197-mile marker.
A 2016 Cadillac Escalade went left off the road into the median, hit the cable barriers and then crossed the northbound lanes, eventually hitting a tree, according to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
