‘Pay It Forward’: North Myrtle Beach café helps those in need

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After struggling with their food insecurities as children, Vicki and Kari Alvaro aim to help those in need of a meal.

Their concept is simple, a bulletin board hangs on a wall, filled with nearly 40 receipts for already paid-for meals at their business, Sweet Girlz Bakery & Café.

Kari calls it the “Pay It Forward”, or PIT program. The receipts are all from previous customers who purchased an extra meal, or donated, before tacking the receipt on the bulletin board.

Kari says she’s not here to judge, they’re just here to help.

“I always say the only question we ask is, how do you want your eggs cooked? That’s it,” she said.

She says they’ve only been open for about a month, but they’ve already helped a range of people.

“Whether you are homeless, struggling to make ends meet, starting a new job and don’t have any money until payday. you come here to eat, no questions asked,” said Kari.

Their giving doesn’t stop at the receipts on the bulletin board. On Sunday afternoons, before they close for a few days, Kari and her team encourage anyone struggling to get what they have left in their case lines.

If you’d like to support the PIT program, you can call Sweet Girlz Bakery & Café at (843) 653-1721 or stop by the restaurant on Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.

