Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison

Van Brett Watkins was sentenced to more than 50 years died on Sunday, Dec. 3.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The gunman hired to kill the girlfriend of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth has died in prison, according to jail records.

Van Brett Watkins was sentenced to more than 50 years for the murder of Cherica Adams, Carruth’s former girlfriend. He died on Dec. 3 and his incarceration status is now listed as “inactive,” according to online records from the North Carolina Department Of Adult Correction.

The exact cause of death was not immediately known. WBTV has reached out to the N.C. Department of Public Safety for additional information.

Adams was pregnant with Carruth’s son in 1999 when he had her killed. The child survived.

Carruth was released from prison in October 2018 after spending nearly 19 years in prison for his role he had in killing his former girlfriend.

The 1997 first round pick out of Colorado hired a hitman, Watkins, to kill his then 24-year-old girlfriend Adams, striking her four times while driving her BMW on Rea Road November 16, 1999. The couple was traveling in separate vehicles after leaving a movie date at Regal Cinemas in south Charlotte.

A third car driven by a friend of Carruth’s, Michael Kennedy, followed behind the couple eventually pulling alongside Cherica firing shots in the driver side window, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Cherica Adams died four weeks after the shooting of multiple organ failures stemming from gunshot wounds.

