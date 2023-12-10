FIRST ALERT: Grand Strand has been elevated to a level 2 risk for severe weather today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will bring a chances for strong storms later this evening.

Severe weather threats (WMBF)

MORNING

We start off the day with temperatures in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. South winds will bring enough moisture to trigger a few showers this morning. We’ll begin to warm up in the 70s by lunchtime with spotty showers and an occasional rumbles of thunder. The winds will begin to pick up as we head in to the afternoon, as well as our rain chances.

Sunday Timeline (WMBF)

AFTERNOON

The cold front will bring two rounds of storms. The first round will arrive late afternoon through the evening. We’ll have scattered storms ahead of the front beginning to form along the Grand Strand. One or two storm cells are capable of becoming severe that produce damaging winds and an isolated tornado. We’re expecting the timing will between 3pm to 7pm. Regardless of the storms, the winds will continue to up with gusts up to 35 mph

Scattered storms this afternoon (WMBF)

EVENING

Latest model runs has shown the front arriving between 9pm to midnight. This will bring another round of scattered storms that will bring a chance for severe storms. The main threats are damaging winds, pockets of heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat. The front will also bring a strong gust front with winds gusting between 40 to 50 mph. So if you have you Christmas decorations up, make sure you secure them before this afternoon.

Gusty winds tonight (WMBF)

TOMORROW

The rain will clear out as early as 3am with the clouds clearing out shortly after sunrise. Sunshine will be back into the forecast for Monday, but you’ll feel the difference in temperatures. Our highs tomorrow are going to be in the low 50s.

Colder weather on the way (WMBF)

THE WEEK AHEAD

We’re expecting quiet and cold week. Morning lows are going to stay in the 30s this week with patchy frost in the forecast for almost every morning with highs stay in the 50s. There will be no rain chances for the rest of the work week!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.