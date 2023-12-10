Submit a Tip
Crews respond to pair of Horry County crashes, injuries reported

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a pair of crashes in Horry County on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said a two-vehicle wreck was reported in the area of Highway 22 between Highway 31 and Highway 90 just after 2:10 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital as a result. No further details were provided on their condition.

A second crash also occurred between North Kings Highway and Highway 31, but it’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes. Drivers are being asked to avoid each area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

