Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Doctors and medical personnel will probably want to stay away from using artificial intelligence for medical advice.

Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 real-life medication-related queries to the free version of ChatGPT. The study found that ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only about 10 of the questions.

For the other 29 prompts, the answers were incomplete or inaccurate, or they didn’t even address the questions.

Interestingly, when researchers asked for scientific sourcing for answers, the platform fabricated references and citations in some cases.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the organization that develops ChatGPT, said it advises users not to rely on responses as a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're under a LEVEL 1 risk for severe weather on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Wind and rain Sunday, strong storm or two possible
LEVEL 2 RISK TODAY
FIRST ALERT: Grand Strand elevated to a Level 2 risk for severe weather
Vehicle crashes into McDonald's on Highway 17 Bypass
Vehicle crashes into McDonald’s on Highway 17 Bypass
Conway Pediatrics office recently closed its doors.
Parents left with questions after pediatric clinic closes
Three people were reportedly seriously injured.
‘Bodies flying’: Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Serious injuries reported after Saturday crash in Florence
WMBF News at 11
‘Shop with a Hero’ makes Christmas brighter for Myrtle Beach kids
Van Brett Watkins
Gunman in murder of former Panthers player’s girlfriend dies in prison
LEVEL 2 RISK TODAY
FIRST ALERT: Grand Strand elevated to a Level 2 risk for severe weather