‘Shop with a Hero’ makes Christmas brighter for Myrtle Beach kids

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas came early for many kids across the Grand Strand, as they got to go shopping on Saturday.

Nearly 50 children were paired with members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The kids loaded on a bus and were each given a gift card before heading to the store for their shopping spree.

The kids got $200 to spend on gifts for themselves and their families, making their Christmas wish lists come true.

“My heart gets bigger,” said one child who was thankful for the goodies.

Organizers say they were able to add ten more kids to the program this year.

“We work closely with teachers and they will send in nominations, students that are in need and students that would benefit from having a role model or spending a day with a police officer or firefighter,” said Ashley Gentry, a teacher at Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School.

However, Saturday was about more than just gifts. Kids were also able to build meaningful relations with first responders.

“I think it’s important to continue to work with schools and the community. To have a strong bond. Because it takes a village to raise these students,” said Gentry.

Many officers and firefighters say this is their favorite event of the year.

Support from the event comes through donations for MB Fire Cares and the Joe McGarry Foundation.

