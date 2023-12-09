Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

‘Shop with a Hero’ makes Christmas brighter for Myrtle Beach kids

(WMBF)
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas came early for many kids across the Grand Strand, as they got to go shopping on Saturday.

Nearly 50 children were paired with members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The kids loaded on a bus and were each given a gift card before heading to the store for their shopping spree.

The kids got $200 to spend on gifts for themselves and their families, making their Christmas wish lists come true.

“My heart gets bigger,” said one child who was thankful for the goodies.

Organizers say they were able to add ten more kids to the program this year.

“We work closely with teachers and they will send in nominations, students that are in need and students that would benefit from having a role model or spending a day with a police officer or firefighter,” said Ashley Gentry, a teacher at Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School.

However, Saturday was about more than just gifts. Kids were also able to build meaningful relations with first responders.

“I think it’s important to continue to work with schools and the community. To have a strong bond. Because it takes a village to raise these students,” said Gentry.

Many officers and firefighters say this is their favorite event of the year.

Support from the event comes through donations for MB Fire Cares and the Joe McGarry Foundation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surfside Beach police find narcotics, weapons in search; person in custody
Vehicle crashes into McDonald's on Highway 17 Bypass
Vehicle crashes into McDonald’s on Highway 17 Bypass
Police were called out to the area of Ernest Finney Road for a shots fired call.
2 hurt in Conway shooting, police say
Three people were reportedly seriously injured.
‘Bodies flying’: Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade
Conway Pediatrics office recently closed its doors.
Parents left with questions after pediatric clinic closes

Latest News

Dillon’s Josiah Thompson named South Carolina’s Mr. Football
Christopher Stuckey
Myrtle Beach man sentenced for sexually assaulting a minor
Bryant Hawthrone
Man accused of robbing Lumberton stores, impersonating officer
We're under a LEVEL 1 risk for severe weather on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Wind and rain Sunday, strong storm or two possible