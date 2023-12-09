Submit a Tip
Rates for parking finds could go up at Myrtle Beach International Airport

The fine could be up to 100 dollars.
The fine could be up to 100 dollars.(wmbf news)
By Julia Richardson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council members recommended a fine of up to $100 for anyone who parks on the curb at the Myrtle Beach International Airport after the latest meeting.

“If I find out I’m going to be hit with a $100 fine, guess what? I’m probably not going to park there,” said councilmember Michael Masciarelli.

The county’s Department of Airports states that those parked at the airport’s front curb, along the commercial lane, or within the transportation loop create a hazard to the general public. Representatives from the airport originally asked for a $40 fine, only a $15 increase from the current fine of $25. But, councilmembers like Masciarelli are pushing for a higher penalty.

“If you’re going to put a fine in place, make it such that you get people’s attention,” said Masciarelli.

Eric Gustafson tells WMBF News the airport in Las Vegas, where he lives, is much more crowded, and he would understand a higher fine at a larger airport.

“I’d rather have a smaller increase, see if that works, and if that doesn’t work, it would be smarter than to increase it,” said Gustafson.

He added that he doesn’t know how much of an impact a $100 fine would have.

“A lot of people would probably just, you know, be oblivious to it unless you’re a taxi cab driver and you’re here every day,” said Gustafson.

WMBF News spoke with several taxi drivers who declined to go on camera, but they said they see dozens of people parked on the curb every day.

And, even though it is not certain that the fine will be as high as $100, council members are pushing for it to be more than $40.

“My thought was, make sure that we do a public announcement, make everybody aware that there is going to be a 100 dollar fine if you do this again, and if you so choose to ignore it, then pay the fine,” said Masciarelli.

The proposed fine increase will be on the county council’s agenda this coming Tuesday. If passed, it will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

