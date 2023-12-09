Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man sentenced for sexually assaulting a minor

Christopher Stuckey
Christopher Stuckey(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 52-year-old Christopher Stuckey pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor; third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; and criminal solicitation of a minor.

Prosecutors said Stuckey’s conviction stems from an incident that happened in Sept. 2022 in Myrtle Beach in which he sexually assaulted a minor victim.

The victim’s family became aware of the incident and contacted law enforcement. Stuckey was later arrested by the Myrtle Beach Police Department following an investigation.

Stuckey was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each charge, with the sentence running concurrently. He’s also required to register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor after his release.

