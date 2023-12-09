Man accused of robbing Lumberton stores, impersonating officer

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police in Lumberton said they arrested a man who allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer in a string of robberies.

The Lumberton Police Department said 49-year-old Bryant Hawthrone was arrested last month. He faces charges linked to incidents dating back to September.

In the first incident on Sept. 13, officers were called to the Smoke City shop on Fayetteville Road. An employee told officers that a man, who police later identified as Hawthorne, came into the store with a gun and a badge, claiming to be an ALE (Alcohol Law Enforcement) agent who came to conduct an inspection.

Hawthorne then allegedly took money from the store and left driving a dark-colored Jeep.

He was then linked to two other incidents in October, where he took money from Smoke City again as well as a Walgreens. Police said during the second Smoke City robbery, Hawthorne allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money.

On Nov. 6, police said Hawthrone was involved in another robbery at the Lion’s Den on Lackey Street. This time, an employee told police that Hawthorne picked up an item and went to register as if he were going to purchase it - only pull out a handgun and demand money.

In the final incident, dated Nov. 20, Hawthorne was again accused of impersonating an officer at Brandon’s Quick Check on East 5th Street. Officers responded after he left, but were able to locate it on Roberts Avenue.

Police attempted to stop Hawthorne, but said he refused to stop and crashed into a parked vehicle. He was later arrested after a short foot chase.

Hawthorne is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, impersonating a law enforcement officer, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny, injury to personal property, resisting public officer, and felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Online records show he’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $530,000 bond of Saturday.

