FIRST ALERT: Wind & rain Sunday, a strong storm or two

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you have plans this outside for the weekend, they need to be today! We’re giving you the FIRST ALERT to a noisy Sunday with plenty of wind and rain moving into the Carolinas ahead of a powerful cold front.

TODAY

After a mild morning, a mix of sun and clouds today will provide for a lovely forecast for any plans. From the Conway Christmas Parade to Nights of a Thousand Candles, make plans to get outside today and enjoy the weather.

Highs today will climb into the lower 70s with a few spots inland making a run at 73°.

SUNDAY

A powerful cold front will push into the Carolinas on Sunday. Ahead of the front will be a strong southwesterly wind increasing temperatures into the lower 70s.

We’re still looking at multiple rounds of showers and storms throughout the day on Sunday. The latest data this morning suggests a couple of showers and storms near the beaches around sunrise.

At this point, it very well could be until 9/10 AM until we get our first rounds of showers and storms through here. Even when it’s not raining, the winds will be strong, gusting 20-30 mph outside of thunderstorms. Just above the surface, strong winds will be present and pass through the region as we head into the afternoon and evening. These strong winds will have the potential to mix down in stronger downpours or storms throughout the day on Sunday. Because of that, our entire area has been place in a LEVEL 1 risk of severe weather. While we’re not expecting a big severe weather maker, an isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out with the wind energy in place.

The bulk of the showers and storms should begin to work into the Carolinas later in the afternoon and through the evening. Winds will gust up to 40 mph throughout the evening and into the overnight as the cold front moves through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

NEXT WEEK

There’s a good chance it’s still windy and raining as you head to bed Sunday night. We’ll look at a breezy night overnight and eventually get the rain out of here through the overnight hours. We’re in for a big drop in temperatures next week as highs struggle to reach the mid 50s for the first part of the week.

