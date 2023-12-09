Dillon’s Josiah Thompson named South Carolina’s Mr. Football

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s prestigious Mr. Football award is heading back to the Pee Dee.

Dillon offensive lineman Josiah Thompson was named this year’s winner on Saturday. He was presented with the state’s top honor for high school football players during the Touchstone Energy Bowl in Myrtle Beach.

The South Carolina commit and Shrine Bowl selection helped lead the Wildcats to another region championship and playoff appearance this season.

Thompson is the first local product to take home the award since 2019, when former Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty won the honor.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Huge congratulations to Dillon’s Josiah Thompson for being awarded as the 2023 South Carolina Mr. Football! pic.twitter.com/H2iXpnDVYy — Touchstone Energy Bowl (@NorthSouthFB) December 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.