Your donations help Salvation Army make families’ wishes come true beyond the holidays

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Your donations to the Angel Tree Program and the Salvation Army not only make families’ wishes come true on Christmas Day but even after all the gifts are unwrapped.

Lattara Odom said she remembers the Salvation Army’s impact on her family as a child.

“I grew up in Syracuse, New York, Odom said. “The Salvation Army there was financial literacy for my mom, Christmas time for the household, home-buyer assistance and mentoring for my mom.”

She said the nonprofit is now doing the same for her two daughters.

Odom said her 8 and 10-year-olds are the third generation to benefit from the Salvation Army.

“I’m thankful that it’s still around,” Odom said. “A lot of things fall by the wayside, but the Salvation Army has so many components and areas of opportunity for you.”

Through different programs the Salvation Army has, Odom said her daughters are learning life skills, making friends outside of school and even learning to play instruments.

She said it’s not only about giving her kids a Christmas to remember but also about experiences that last a lifetime.

“For me, the educational piece to it, the outreach piece to it and the fun activities are a humbling life experience,” Odom said. “I’m so thankful that God chose my family to be a part of it.”

You can donate to the Angel Tree Program and the Salvation Army by clicking here or calling 843-488-ARMY.

The Angel Tree program lasts through Tuesday.

