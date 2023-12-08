World’s Strongest Man returns to Myrtle Beach in 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The World’s Strongest Man competition is making its way back to the Grand Strand.

Event officials announced Friday that next year’s competition will be held from May 1-5, 2024, at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place.

Last year’s event brought thousands to the Grand Strand, raging from competitors to fans.

It also muscled up an estimated $8 million for the area, according to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re excited to welcome the World’s Strongest Man competition back to Myrtle Beach and the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place for a second consecutive year,” Karen Riordan, President & CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach, said in a statement. “The crowd at the 2023 event exceeded our expectations, as we saw fans from around the US and the world cheer on the competitors over the four days of the event. We can’t wait to welcome the strongmen and their fans back to The Beach and hope they enjoy all our destination has to offer.”

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.