Vehicle crashes into building on Highway 17 Bypass

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in Horry County on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 4000 block of Highway 17 Bypass just after 11 a.m.

The agency said the building “sustained significant damage from the crash.” The person hurt was also taken to a hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

