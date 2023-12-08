Submit a Tip
S.C. court denies Florence County mass shooter’s appeal

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Court of Appeals has decided whether to hear a Florence County mass shooter’s case.

The court denied 79-year-old Fred Hopkins’ appeal after he pleaded guilty in a deadly ambush that took the lives of two law enforcement officers and hurt five others back in October 2018.

An order filed a couple of weeks ago states that Hopkins failed to provide a sufficient explanation as to why his case should be appealed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“Accordingly, this matter is dismissed,” the order states.

In a nine-page handwritten letter, Hopkins listed out several reasons as to why he should be able to appeal his guilty plea.

He claimed that the trial judges erred and abused their discretion by removing his first two trial counsels without notice. Hopkins also stated in the letter that his attorneys were incompetent and denied him assistance of counsel.

Hopkins pleaded guilty in October to killing Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway when the sheriff’s office went to his home to execute a search warrant for his son on child sex abuse allegations.

A judge sentenced him to two life sentences plus 150 years in prison.

