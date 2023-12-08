Submit a Tip
Police executing search warrant at Surfside Beach home, asking residents to avoid area

Surfside Beach police, along with the Horry County Police Department, are executing a search...
Surfside Beach police, along with the Horry County Police Department, are executing a search warrant in the 100 block of South Myrtle Drive and asking residents to avoid the area.(Source: Surfside Beach Police Department)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Surfside Beach may notice some extra police presence Friday morning.

The department said they are executing a search warrant in the 100 block of South Myrtle Drive.

The Horry County Police Department is also at the scene assisting Surfside Beach police with the law enforcement operation.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said there is no danger to the community at this time, but people are being asked to avoid the area.

WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

