Police executing search warrant at Surfside Beach home, asking residents to avoid area

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Surfside Beach may notice some extra police presence Friday morning.

The department said they are executing a search warrant in the 100 block of South Myrtle Drive.

The Horry County Police Department is also at the scene assisting Surfside Beach police with the law enforcement operation.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said there is no danger to the community at this time, but people are being asked to avoid the area.

WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.