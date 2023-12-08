Police arrest, charge Georgetown man for alleged criminal sexual conduct with minor

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown police officers have made an arrest in connection to an investigation into criminal sexual conduct involving a minor on Thursday.

The Georgetown Police Department announced that 36-year-old David Hamilton was arrested and faces a first-degree charge of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.

GPD worked with the state’s Department of Social Services in the investigation and established probable cause to charge Hamilton in the case.

Hamilton is now being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.