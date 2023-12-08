Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Police arrest, charge Georgetown man for alleged criminal sexual conduct with minor

David Lee Hamilton
David Lee Hamilton(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown police officers have made an arrest in connection to an investigation into criminal sexual conduct involving a minor on Thursday.

The Georgetown Police Department announced that 36-year-old David Hamilton was arrested and faces a first-degree charge of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.

GPD worked with the state’s Department of Social Services in the investigation and established probable cause to charge Hamilton in the case.

Hamilton is now being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bethanylynn Shaw, a dispatcher for Darlington County E911, died in the shooting on the 2500...
911 dispatcher, mother of 2 killed in Darlington County shooting; suspect identified
Police were called out to the area of Ernest Finney Road for a shots fired call.
2 hurt in Conway shooting, police say
We're giving you the First Alert to an impactful Sunday with plenty of rain and gusty winds.
FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front arrives Sunday
Over the past few months, three obstetrics units in the Grand Strand area have stopped...
WMBF Investigates: 4 Grand Strand pregnancy care centers stopping important service
Injuries reported in Highway 501 crash

Latest News

Myrtle Beach Middle School
Report: Hoax caller said someone ‘was going to shoot up’ Myrtle Beach Middle School
Deputies seize 400+ grams of marijuana, guns in Georgetown County
Deputies are investigating in the area of Old Wire Road.
Death investigation underway in Scotland County
Surfside Beach police, along with the Horry County Police Department, are executing a search...
1 person taken into custody after police execute search warrant at Surfside Beach home