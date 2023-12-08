Parents left with questions after pediatric clinic closes

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The recent closure of Conway Pediatrics at 907 Bell Street is confusing for some parents on how to access their kid’s records.

A sign on the door reads, “The practice is for sale and unless someone buys it, we will begin the process of closing the business. Sorry.”

“State and federal law both have requirements for how long providers are supposed to keep medical records,” SCDHEC compliance and privacy officer Marti Phillips said.

She said while patients have a right to their records if they’re looking for specific information, they can access it without a provider.

“If you’re trying to say, I don’t know, what vaccinations they’ve had, there is a law, I think it went into effect in 2017, that immunization providers in South Carolina have to report that immunization to DHEC,” Phillips said. “So it could be something you could follow up with DHEC.”

The South Carolina Board of Medical Examiners said a practice should notify parents at least 30 days in advance of a practice closure.

However, some parents whose children went to Conway Pediatrics said they showed up for appointments to find the doors closed.

Practice owner Lynda Courtney declined to be interviewed but said her business sent letters in the mail.

She said anyone looking for records should reach out to the office and that they have someone coming in to work on transferring records.

Dr. Eugenia Cooper Merchant is registered to practice at Conway Pediatrics. She said she left the practice at some point in the last month.

She said Courtney would need to be contacted for information about patient records.

“She has to tell you all of those things because even though I’m a physician there, she’s the one who owns and controls the practice,” Dr. Cooper Merchant said.

However, DHEC said physicians are the ones responsible.

“The law is even called the South Carolina Physicians Patients Record Act, so it really puts that burden on the physician,” Phillips said.

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation said patients can file a complaint with their department if they still can’t access their records.

