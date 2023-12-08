Submit a Tip
Officers responding to shots fired call in Conway, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are on the scene of a shots fired call in Conway tonight, according to Conway Police Department.

Officers are on the scene in the area of Ernest Finney Road and are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

