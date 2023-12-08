‘It’s more than football’: An inside look at the Touchstone Energy Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This weekend’s Touchstone Energy Bowl marks 76 years of the historic football game which is also known as the North vs. South game.

High school athletes from across the state traveled to Myrtle Beach to participate in the all-star game which features the best football players in the state.

The director of the North vs. South Game, Neal Smith, has been working with the organization for the past four years and he said one of his favorite parts is how historic this game is.

“It’s the pinnacle I guess for me,” said Smith. “The opportunity to actually be a part of this game with the history, the 76 years, it’s an honor.”

88 players from across South Carolina are on the roster, including a pair of brothers from the Greenville area.

Devin Geronomi said one of the best parts is meeting players that he’s never played with, or against, before.

“It makes you realize that most of us are actually the same,” said Devin. “We have a lot in common and we’re all just here for the same thing, it’s football.”

His brother, Caleb, said he’s been waiting for this since the regular season ended a few weeks ago.

“Well after states, this is the only thing that’s been on my mind,” said Caleb. “I’ve just been thinking about this.”

While the players have spent the past few days practicing they’ve also gotten involved in the community. On Thursday the players spent the afternoon helping out kids in Horry County pick their Christmas presents.

“I feel like it’s really good because it feels like you’re inspiring other people,” said Devin. “It feels like it’s more than football, it’s bigger than all of us, it’s for the whole state.”

The community has also rallied around the athletes with people showing up to the game year after year.

“There’s a reason this game is in Myrtle Beach,” said Smith. “The community, the city council, everyone is involved in making sure the students have such a great time, there’s a reason it is here.”

Kickoff for the Touchstone Energy Bowl is Saturday at noon at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

