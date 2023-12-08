Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Horry County unveils memorial at MYR in honor of late airport K-9

Horry County Police Officer Burke, who K-9 Bram served beside for six years, along with K-9...
Horry County Police Officer Burke, who K-9 Bram served beside for six years, along with K-9 Becca, paid their respects at the memorial honoring K-9 Bram.(Source: Myrtle Beach International Airport)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A K-9 who spent six years keeping people safe will forever be remembered at the place he patrolled.

Horry County Department of Airports staff unveiled a memorial on Friday at the Myrtle Beach International Airport that’s dedicated to the late and beloved K-9 Bram.

Bram, who died in August, was the airport’s first explosive detection K-9 who served with the airport’s police department.

“Bram’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and his friendly demeanor endeared him to all who had the pleasure to work alongside him,” the Horry County Department of Airports said in a statement.

At the ceremony was Horry County Police Officer Burke, who Bram served beside for six years, along with K-9 Becca, the airport’s newest four-legged officer.

K-9 Becca, Myrtle Beach International Airport's newest four-legged officer, paid her respects...
K-9 Becca, Myrtle Beach International Airport's newest four-legged officer, paid her respects at the memorial honoring K-9 Bram.(Source: Myrtle Beach International Airport)

The staff said they hope the memorial is a small way to ensure that his memory lives on and honors his dedicated service.

The memorial is located in front of the rental car facility.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bethanylynn Shaw, a dispatcher for Darlington County E911, died in the shooting on the 2500...
911 dispatcher, mother of 2 killed in Darlington County shooting; suspect identified
We're giving you the First Alert to an impactful Sunday with plenty of rain and gusty winds.
FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front arrives Sunday
Police were called out to the area of Ernest Finney Road for a shots fired call.
2 hurt in Conway shooting, police say
Injuries reported in Highway 501 crash
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list

Latest News

Surfside Beach police, along with the Horry County Police Department, are executing a search...
1 person taken into custody after police execute search warrant at Surfside Beach home
Your donations to the Angel Tree Program and the Salvation Army not only make families’ wishes...
Your donations help Salvation Army make families’ wishes come true beyond the holidays
Increasing wind and rain is on the way for Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Warming trend starts today, LEVEL 1 storm risk issued for Sunday
Police were called out to the area of Ernest Finney Road for a shots fired call.
2 hurt in Conway shooting, police say