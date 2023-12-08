Horry County unveils memorial at MYR in honor of late airport K-9

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A K-9 who spent six years keeping people safe will forever be remembered at the place he patrolled.

Horry County Department of Airports staff unveiled a memorial on Friday at the Myrtle Beach International Airport that’s dedicated to the late and beloved K-9 Bram.

Bram, who died in August, was the airport’s first explosive detection K-9 who served with the airport’s police department.

“Bram’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and his friendly demeanor endeared him to all who had the pleasure to work alongside him,” the Horry County Department of Airports said in a statement.

At the ceremony was Horry County Police Officer Burke, who Bram served beside for six years, along with K-9 Becca, the airport’s newest four-legged officer.

K-9 Becca, Myrtle Beach International Airport's newest four-legged officer, paid her respects at the memorial honoring K-9 Bram. (Source: Myrtle Beach International Airport)

The staff said they hope the memorial is a small way to ensure that his memory lives on and honors his dedicated service.

The memorial is located in front of the rental car facility.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.