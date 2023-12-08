Submit a Tip
Horry County Conservative Alliance hosts’ Coats for Kids Christmas Party

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Young Republicans with the Horry County Conservative Alliance Invites you to attend The Annual Christmas Party and “Coats for Kids” Drive, Tuesday, December 12, 2023 from 6 to 8 pm At Terrazza 19 Restaurant.

Tickets are $30.00 per person.

You can RSVP to Jacob at jacobcarbaughrealto@gmail.com or Lisa at lrrotte@verizon.net.

Bring a new unwrapped coat for a boy or girl sizes 5-16 to be delivered to local schools for our Children in need.

Learn more here!

