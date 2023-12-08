Submit a Tip
Hoax 911 caller said someone ‘was going to shoot up’ Myrtle Beach Middle, report shows

Myrtle Beach Middle School
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A police report reveals new details about a “swatting call” that sent officers to Myrtle Beach Middle School on Monday.

Myrtle Beach police were called out just before 2 p.m. for a person with a gun.

An unknown caller told dispatch that someone in the school’s bathroom had a handgun and “was going to shoot up the school,” the incident report reads.

The caller provided his name but then told dispatch he went by a different name.

Once police arrived, the school was put on lockdown, but officers did not find a weapon.

Officers interviewed two people whose names were provided during the 911 call. The report states that one of the people named in the 911 call did not have a phone in his possession.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

