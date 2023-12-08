Submit a Tip
Grand Strand community celebrates first night of Hanukkah with menorah lighting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand community celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the menorah.

Community members gathered at Valor Memorial Garden in the Market Common community for the lighting to welcome the holiday.

Hanukkah is the Jewish holiday that celebrates the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem in 164 BC.

The eight-day duration is a commemoration of the miracle of the oil in the temple. It’s said there was only enough oil to last one day, but it miraculously lasted eight.

Hanukkah, which is Hebrew for “Dedication,” is one of the most popular Jewish religious observances.

