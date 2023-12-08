Submit a Tip
Firefighters rescue stuck deer in Beaufort Co.

First responders in Beaufort weren’t called to rescue a cat from a tree this week, but they did rescue a deer that was stuck in a fence.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort weren’t called to rescue a cat from a tree this week, but they did rescue a deer that was stuck in a fence.

Firefighters with the Burton Fire District assisted the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with rescuing a deer that was stuck between the rails of a safety fence in the Pinewood area of Beaufort.

The crew was able to help guide the doe through the fence and out of danger in just 15 minutes, the fire district said.

