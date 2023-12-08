Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Disney on Ice's: Mickey's Search Party is coming to Florence this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends on adventures filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts!

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party Brings the Magic to Fans at the Florence Center Through Innovative Technology and Transformative Performances from December 8-10, 2023.

Visit https://www.disneyonice.com/tickets/ to get your tickets today to experience the magic of Disney!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bethanylynn Shaw, a dispatcher for Darlington County E911, died in the shooting on the 2500...
911 dispatcher, mother of 2 killed in Darlington County shooting; suspect identified
Police were called out to the area of Ernest Finney Road for a shots fired call.
2 hurt in Conway shooting, police say
We're giving you the First Alert to an impactful Sunday with plenty of rain and gusty winds.
FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front arrives Sunday
Over the past few months, three obstetrics units in the Grand Strand area have stopped...
WMBF Investigates: 4 Grand Strand pregnancy care centers stopping important service
Injuries reported in Highway 501 crash

Latest News

HCCA Coats for Kids
Horry County Conservative Alliance hosts’ Coats for Kids Christmas Party
Salvation Army Angel Tree Telethon
Give a child an unforgettable Christmas with the Salvation Army Angel Tree
Grand Strand Today - Salvation Army Angel Tree Telethon Pt. 1
ex-peo
XL-PEO hosts’ Christmas Tree Auction to benefit Myrtle Beach Wildlife Rescue Center