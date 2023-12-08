Disney on Ice's: Mickey's Search Party is coming to Florence this weekend
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends on adventures filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts!
Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party Brings the Magic to Fans at the Florence Center Through Innovative Technology and Transformative Performances from December 8-10, 2023.
