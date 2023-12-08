Submit a Tip
Deputies seize 400+ grams of marijuana, guns in Georgetown County

(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it made arrests Friday after conducting a search warrant.

Deputies said the search was made on the 2700 block of Highmarket Street, where authorities seized over 400 grams of marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, scales and packing items as well as five handguns. Three of the firearms were reported stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two men, 30-year-old Leon Ford and 34-year-old Layquan Rivera, were both arrested as a result of the search. Ford was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a stolen handgun. He remains at the Georgetown County Detention Center as 2 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said Rivera was arrested on an outstanding warrant for unlawful communication and was later released on bond.

A third suspect, identified by deputies as Malcolm Archie, remains wanted on outstanding warrants.

The Georgetown Police Department assisted in the search.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

