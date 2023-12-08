Controversial rezoning application on Poplar Church Road withdrawn; developer still plans to build

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers with Diamond Shores withdrew their rezoning application Thursday to build a more than 100-home gated community on Poplar Church Road near Conway.

Horry County planning commissioners previously deferred the proposal twice amid pushback from neighbors, some of whom feared the development could cause more headaches for drivers near a dangerous area of Highway 701.

Some of those residents tell WMBF News they’re glad to see the idea withdrawn for now, claiming their community couldn’t keep up with the large-scale housing project.

“What it was originally zoned for, it’s tolerable. But if they put in what they were planning on putting in, it’s absolutely absurd. Nothing can absorb it,” said Joe Vanderslice, who lives near Poplar Church Road.” I mean, the infrastructure can’t carry it, the school systems aren’t large enough, the police department couldn’t take care of it, the roads aren’t big enough, there’s not enough water supply, the sewer systems are going to be overwhelmed...they’re putting the cart before the horse.”

While the plan is off the books for now, developers said they’re not giving it up just yet. David Schwerd, chief operating officer for Diamond Shores told WMBF News they still plan to build on the land but will shrink its proposal down to 100 homes to avoid rezoning it.

Right now, it is unclear what the timeline is for building that 100-home development.

