Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

86-year-old woman killed in accident at FedEx hub

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.(Jeff Rosenblum)
By Lydian Kennin and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An 86-year-old woman was killed last week at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, Tennessee.

The woman has been identified as 86-year-old Verna Mae Jackson, according to attorney Jeff Rosenblum, who is representing her family.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the hub at 11:21 p.m. on Nov. 30, regarding an accidental death.

Police said an employee was hurt while working and then was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Jackson marks the fifth death at the world hub since 2017.

FedEx released a statement expressing their sympathies for Jackson’s family and said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Daily Memphian reported Jackson was a package handler at the “old hub,” where FedEx handles freight bound for large airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

On the night of her death, it’s reported that a tug driver pulling a load of mail didn’t honk to signal he was taking off just as Jackson hurried to grab a loose envelope she saw sticking out of the container.

Jackson was then found beneath a 2,500-pound dolly.

Rosenblum said that he and Jackson’s family are waiting on the official Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration report before proceeding with any legal action.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bethanylynn Shaw, a dispatcher for Darlington County E911, died in the shooting on the 2500...
911 dispatcher, mother of 2 killed in Darlington County shooting; suspect identified
We're giving you the First Alert to an impactful Sunday with plenty of rain and gusty winds.
FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front arrives Sunday
Police were called out to the area of Ernest Finney Road for a shots fired call.
2 hurt in Conway shooting, police say
Injuries reported in Highway 501 crash
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1,...
Michigan school shooting victims speak as teen faces possible life sentence
Surfside Beach police, along with the Horry County Police Department, are executing a search...
Police executing search warrant at Surfside Beach home, asking residents to avoid area
Three men are in stable condition with major injuries after a pickup truck hit them. (Source:...
Truck plows into Christmas parade
File - Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May...
Employers added a solid 199,000 jobs in November in sign of a still-sturdy labor market