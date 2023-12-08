Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

2 hurt in Conway shooting, police say

Police were called out to the area of Ernest Finney Road for a shots fired call.
Police were called out to the area of Ernest Finney Road for a shots fired call.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left two people hurt.

Police were called out to the area of Ernest Finney Road for a shots fired call.

In an overnight update on Facebook, the department said two people were being treated, and people in the area will continue to see police. It is unclear how the two are doing now.

Details remain limited.

WMBF News requested the report on the shooting from the city of Conway.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bethanylynn Shaw, a dispatcher for Darlington County E911, died in the shooting on the 2500...
911 dispatcher, mother of 2 killed in Darlington County shooting; suspect identified
We're giving you the First Alert to an impactful Sunday with plenty of rain and gusty winds.
FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front arrives Sunday
Injuries reported in Highway 501 crash
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
Myrtle Beach man searching for vital organ donations to stay alive
Myrtle Beach man searching for vital organ donations to stay alive

Latest News

Increasing wind and rain is on the way for Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Warming trend starts today, LEVEL 1 storm risk issued for Sunday
Dozens of children, including Sammy Gracia, joined South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and...
WATCH: Dozens of SC kids got to ‘shop with a cop’ ahead of the holidays
Diamond Shores still plans to build 100 single family homes on the property.
Controversial rezoning application on Poplar Church Road withdrawn; developer still plans to build
Man accused of having child sexual abuse material on phone