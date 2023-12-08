2 hurt in Conway shooting, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left two people hurt.

Police were called out to the area of Ernest Finney Road for a shots fired call.

In an overnight update on Facebook, the department said two people were being treated, and people in the area will continue to see police. It is unclear how the two are doing now.

Details remain limited.

WMBF News requested the report on the shooting from the city of Conway.

