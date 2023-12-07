Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

XL-PEO hosts’ Christmas Tree Auction to benefit Myrtle Beach Wildlife Rescue Center

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The trees will be available for viewing on the third floor of XL-PEO’s office building in Market Common and on their XL-PEO Facebook and Instagram pages.

The “Bid Window” will run from now until 9:00 PM Thursday, Dec. 14

It’s their version of the 12 days of Christmas culminating at the end of their XL-PEO Holiday Party.

Their hope is that by the close of the “Tree Auction” they will have raised a minimum of $1000.

Head over to their Facebook here to bid on a tree.

Also, you can learn more about Myrtle Beach Wildlife Rescue Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
CCU fraternity facing suspension over alleged hazing
Inlet Square Mall will be closing at the beginning of 2024, but Belk and Planet Fitness will...
Inlet Square Mall closing at start of new year; Planet Fitness, Belk to stay on property

Latest News

Santa Crawl
The MarshWalk’s 9th Annual Santa Crawl is back this weekend
Community Christmas Dinner
Helping those in need with the 39th Annual Community Christmas Dinner
Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre
Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre presents their annual production of “The Nutcracker”
Fleet Feet (SPONSORED)
Give the gift of shoes and athletic accessories with Fleet Feet