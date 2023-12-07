XL-PEO hosts’ Christmas Tree Auction to benefit Myrtle Beach Wildlife Rescue Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The trees will be available for viewing on the third floor of XL-PEO’s office building in Market Common and on their XL-PEO Facebook and Instagram pages.

The “Bid Window” will run from now until 9:00 PM Thursday, Dec. 14

It’s their version of the 12 days of Christmas culminating at the end of their XL-PEO Holiday Party.

Their hope is that by the close of the “Tree Auction” they will have raised a minimum of $1000.

Head over to their Facebook here to bid on a tree.

Also, you can learn more about Myrtle Beach Wildlife Rescue Center.

