XL-PEO hosts’ Christmas Tree Auction to benefit Myrtle Beach Wildlife Rescue Center
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The trees will be available for viewing on the third floor of XL-PEO’s office building in Market Common and on their XL-PEO Facebook and Instagram pages.
The “Bid Window” will run from now until 9:00 PM Thursday, Dec. 14
It’s their version of the 12 days of Christmas culminating at the end of their XL-PEO Holiday Party.
Their hope is that by the close of the “Tree Auction” they will have raised a minimum of $1000.
Head over to their Facebook here to bid on a tree.
Also, you can learn more about Myrtle Beach Wildlife Rescue Center.
