Wreath laying honors 82nd Pearl Harbor anniversary at Myrtle Beach’s WWII Memorial

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the Myrtle Beach community laid wreaths at the city’s new World War II Memorial to mark the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,000 people died on Dec. 7, 1941 during the attack that led to the United States’ entry into WWII.

Russell Payne, a Vietnam Veteran and vice president of the Rolling Thunder South Carolina Chapter Three, drove from North Carolina to lay a wreath and pay his respects.

“It’s so heartfelt that as a veteran we just have to honor our other veterans,” Payne said. “Yearly we have to do this. Year-round we have to do this. Honor all our men and women who sacrificed their lives.”

Dozens of veterans, city officials and community members attended the standing-room-only ceremony where attendees laid seven different wreaths.

Mark Kruea, the spokesman for the city of Myrtle Beach, spoke about the city’s connection both to the war and to the historic event.

Elizabeth Griswold, a member of the South Strand Lions Club group who laid a wreath at the ceremony, said her father fought in WWII.

She thinks he would’ve been proud to see how many people showed up to pay their respects.

“Pearl Harbor marked the beginning, in my mind, for the United States obligation to help the world,” Griswold said. “I think the people who died there that day deserve our everlasting memory.”

Kruea said while this is the first time the city has hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony, he plans for it to become an annual event with even more wreaths next year.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.