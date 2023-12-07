Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

WMBF Investigates: 4 Grand Strand pregnancy care centers stopping important service

Over the past few months, three obstetrics units in the Grand Strand area have stopped...
Over the past few months, three obstetrics units in the Grand Strand area have stopped delivering babies, and one other will follow suit in the new year.(WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Expectant mothers in the Grand Strand are now facing a shocking reality.

Over the past few months, three obstetrics units in the Grand Strand area have stopped delivering babies, and one other will follow suit in the new year.

Venus Gynecology in Myrtle Beach closed its doors on Halloween of this year, following Dr. Helena P. Kirkpatrick’s retirement.

It’s a similar situation with Magnolia OBGYN.

Staff told WMBF Investigates that one of their obstetrics doctors retired, but it left their other two physicians with too much to carry. Currently, they are not accepting any new OB patients and will completely stop pregnancy care in either June or July of 2024.

Sources at Grand Dunes OBGYN also revealed their obstetrics physician has not been delivering babies for nearly two years, but it’s unclear why.

A spokesperson at Grand Strand Women’s Health said they stopped their delivery practices as of November 22 and are “actively recruiting OB/GYNs.” But it’s still unclear as to why it stopped delivering babies.

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation said there are a total of 36 physicians who specialize in OB/GYN across Horry County.

Sources told WMBF Investigates, that there are only three hospitals where woman can have their babies. One of them is Conway Medical Center.

“CMC Women’s Health has seen an increase recently in new patient appointment requests. Our Women’s Health providers continue to provide the award-winning care we are known for in the area. More babies are born at The Birthplace at CMC than any other hospital in Horry or Georgetown counties. We are currently recruiting new OB/GYN providers to expand the number of patients we can serve at CMC Women’s Health,” a CMC spokesperson said in a statement.

We will continue to follow this major story impacting expectant mothers and will provide updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
CCU fraternity facing suspension over alleged hazing
Myrtle Beach man searching for vital organ donations to stay alive
Myrtle Beach man searching for vital organ donations to stay alive

Latest News

911 dispatcher killed in Darlington County shooting
Sheriff’s office identifies suspect wanted in weekend shooting
Bethanylynn Shaw, a dispatcher for Darlington County E911, died in the shooting on the 2500...
911 dispatcher, mother of 2 killed in Darlington County shooting; suspect identified
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
Former ECU professor identified as UNLV shooter