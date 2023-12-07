WMBF Investigates: 4 Grand Strand pregnancy care centers stopping important service

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Expectant mothers in the Grand Strand are now facing a shocking reality.

Over the past few months, three obstetrics units in the Grand Strand area have stopped delivering babies, and one other will follow suit in the new year.

Venus Gynecology in Myrtle Beach closed its doors on Halloween of this year, following Dr. Helena P. Kirkpatrick’s retirement.

It’s a similar situation with Magnolia OBGYN.

Staff told WMBF Investigates that one of their obstetrics doctors retired, but it left their other two physicians with too much to carry. Currently, they are not accepting any new OB patients and will completely stop pregnancy care in either June or July of 2024.

Sources at Grand Dunes OBGYN also revealed their obstetrics physician has not been delivering babies for nearly two years, but it’s unclear why.

A spokesperson at Grand Strand Women’s Health said they stopped their delivery practices as of November 22 and are “actively recruiting OB/GYNs.” But it’s still unclear as to why it stopped delivering babies.

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation said there are a total of 36 physicians who specialize in OB/GYN across Horry County.

Sources told WMBF Investigates, that there are only three hospitals where woman can have their babies. One of them is Conway Medical Center.

“CMC Women’s Health has seen an increase recently in new patient appointment requests. Our Women’s Health providers continue to provide the award-winning care we are known for in the area. More babies are born at The Birthplace at CMC than any other hospital in Horry or Georgetown counties. We are currently recruiting new OB/GYN providers to expand the number of patients we can serve at CMC Women’s Health,” a CMC spokesperson said in a statement.

We will continue to follow this major story impacting expectant mothers and will provide updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.