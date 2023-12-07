Touchstone Energy Bowl athletes give back to Horry County kids with annual holiday shopping spree

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Football players participating in this weekend’s Touchstone Energy Bowl are using their time in Myrtle Beach to do more than just practice, they’re taking time to give back to the community.

The competition is also known as the ‘North vs. South’ game and the 88 players participating came together for the organization’s annual shopping spree that helps Horry County kids during the holidays.

One player from the North team and one player from the South team were paired up with one of 44 Horry County kids and given a $150 Target gift card.

The groups were then given a cart and as long as items fit in the budget, and in the kids’ lap, they could throw it in the cart.

The excitement in the kids was pretty clear from the beginning as they got started walking around the store

“I got to get what I wanted and I got to get something my mom really wanted,” said one of the kids, Ozani.

Another one of the kids who was there, Rei Lanni, had been looking forward to this for weeks.

“Mom was excited the first time she told me and I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” said Lanni.

The kids’ energy was one of the best parts for most of the players participating.

“The excited faces as soon as they walked in knowing they can get whatever they want,” said player Nick Hatten.

Another one of the players, James Oates, shared a similar sentiment.

“It means everything because I love football, but being able to do that with football, it’s amazing,” said Oates

The athletes will now prepare for the North vs. South game. Kickoff for the Touchstone Energy Bowl is Saturday at noon at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

