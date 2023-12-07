Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Taco Bell is bringing back its Double Decker Taco

Taco Bell says its Double Decker Taco is returning to menus nationwide.
Taco Bell says its Double Decker Taco is returning to menus nationwide.(Taco Bell)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - Taco Bell says it’s bringing back a fan-favorite menu item for a limited time.

The Double Decker Taco is back on menus nationwide.

Taco Bell customers can purchase the taco for $2.99.

“The Double Decker Taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans. The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer said.

The Double Decker Taco is described as a “perfect combination of crunchy and soft textures.” It has a bean-filled tortilla wrapped around a taco shell with seasoned beef, fresh crisp lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese inside.

The fast-food chain said the fan-favorite menu item almost returned in 2022 but it lost to the Enchirito during a fan vote.

However, the continued popularity of the “retired” taco could not be ignored.

Taco Bell representatives said fans “poured out their enthusiasm” and shared their nostalgic connection to the iconic menu item.

“We listened to what our fans wanted from us and knew we couldn’t deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer,” Montgomery said.

To celebrate the Double Decker Taco’s return, Uber One members have access to a BOGO deal until Dec. 10. DoorDash customers can also receive $5 off orders of $25 or more when purchasing the taco by Dec. 12.

Taco Bell didn’t specify how long the Double Decker Taco will be on the menu.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Inlet Square Mall will be closing at the beginning of 2024, but Belk and Planet Fitness will...
Inlet Square Mall closing at start of new year; Planet Fitness, Belk to stay on property
Developers submitted building permit applications for a new Margaritaville resort along Ocean...
‘Margaritaville’ resort will add new hotel to Myrtle Beach skyline if approved

Latest News

Man accused of sexual exploitation of minors using Dropbox, Snapchat
Darlington Co. shelter says they must get some dogs off grounds, asking for help
Pharmacies face high demands as Flu cases increase in Horry County
Myrtle Beach man searching for vital organ donations to stay alive
‘Coaches vs. Overdoses’ prevention program expands across South Carolina