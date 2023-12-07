Sources identify UNLV shooter as former ECU professor

LAS VEGAS, NV (WITN) - Sources say a former East Carolina University professor shot and killed three staff members and injured another at UNLV Wednesday.

Our station in Las Vegas, KVVU, says the gunman responsible for the attack is Anthony “Tony” Polito.

Polito’s LinkedIn page says he worked at ECU from 2001 to 2017 as a marketing associate professor.

The Associated Press is reporting he was trying to get a job at UNLV.

KVVU says Las Vegas police confirmed an active shooter on UNLV’s campus around 12:04 p.m. and reported that they found the suspect dead about 20 minutes later.

Officials say UNLV is closed for the rest of the week.

More about Polito

Polito’s LinkedIn page has him titled as a “Semi-Retired University Professor” in Las Vegas, Nevada.

His resume says before his stint at ECU, Polito’s academic career started at Radford University, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics.

He then went on to graduate with his Masters in Business (MBA) from Duke University at Fuqua and most recently graduated with a Ph.D. in Operations Management from the University of Georgia at Terry.

He specifically taught Operations and Supply Chain Management courses at ECU, according to his website, tonypolito.com.

WITN has reached out to ECU for more information about Polito.

