Sheriff’s office identifies suspect wanted in weekend Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man connected to a shooting over the weekend.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Angelo Townsend on an attempted murder charge.

The charge stems from a shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday along Sneed Road.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene to find a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Townsend is described as a 32-year-old black man and is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80175 or call the Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Information that leads to an arrest could earn the tipster a $1,000 cash reward.

