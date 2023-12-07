Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Senate Republicans demand border concessions in exchange for aid to Ukraine

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republicans say Democrats are not taking negotiations seriously when it comes to changes at the southern border.

“The Commander in Chief Joe Biden needs to wake up, and do something about our broken border,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said.

Graham held a press conference Thursday with a group of Republican senators, and said he wants to see major changes at the U.S. border in exchange for additional aid to Ukraine. Graham said one of those changes includies forcing migrants to await asylum hearings outside the country. Graham says wait times for hearings often takes 3-4 years.

“Stay outside the United States,” Graham said. “Once you let people loose into the country, it gets back all over the world that once you get to America you never leave. The first thing you need to do to stop the flow, or slow it down is to make sure people waiting for the asylum hearing are not released into the country.”

Democrats said they are attempting to negotiate on the border, but it is dangerous to tie such a hot button political issue like the border to an ongoing war involving Russia.

“This is a national security moment for our country,” Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA, said. “Protecting, or giving Ukraine the resources it needs, is not just about Ukraine.”

Graham said President Joe Biden needs to take the lead for Democrats in negotiations. Biden said he’s willing to negotiate, but the White House will only go so far.

“The president put forth a comprehensive plan on day one, almost three years ago,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Almost. And what they do instead is put forth extreme, extreme, extreme bills.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
CCU fraternity facing suspension over alleged hazing
Myrtle Beach man searching for vital organ donations to stay alive
Myrtle Beach man searching for vital organ donations to stay alive

Latest News

Man accused of having child sexual abuse material on phone
911 dispatcher killed in Darlington County shooting
Sheriff’s office identifies suspect wanted in weekend shooting
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024