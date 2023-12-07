The MarshWalk’s 9th Annual Santa Crawl is back this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The MarshWalk’s 9th Annual Santa Crawl is this Saturday, December 9th.

Starting at 5pm, enjoy the delightful spirits with drinks from each restaurant on the MarshWalk while feasting on the unforgettable festive flavors with amazing dinner specials.

Secret Santas will be strolling the MarshWalk looking for the best Christmas attire from 6pm-9pm.

Contestants must register at our registration table.

You MUST register between 5pm-7pm to be eligible to win prizes.

Winners will be announced promptly at 9:30pm.

You MUST be present to win.

This event is sure to be a joyous celebration and we look forward to feeling the festive, holiday cheer with you.

