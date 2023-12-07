Submit a Tip
Injuries reported in Highway 501 crash

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash on Highway 501 on Thursday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of the highway and Willard Road in Conway just after 4:15 p.m. An ejection was also reported as a result of the wreck.

As of around 4:50 p.m., Conway-bound lanes of traffic were also blocked. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Officers from the Conway Police Department were also at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

