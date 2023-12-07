Submit a Tip
Horry County man accused of having child sexual abuse material on phone

Alec Lafler, 24, is facing five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Alec Lafler, 24, is facing five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Murrells Inlet man is out on bond after being accused of having child sexual abuse material on his phone.

Alec Lafler, 24, is facing five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

An investigation into Lafler began back on July 7, 2022, with a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities learned Dropbox, a file hosting company, found evidence of child abuse material on its servers, and a search warrant revealed the user’s IP address linked back to a Murrells Inlet location, according to a Horry County police report.

A little over a year later, on July 16, 2023, Lafler was accused of having child sexual abuse material on his phone after a search warrant on the phone.

Lafler was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday before being released on the same day on a $25,000 bond.

