Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Helping those in need with the 39th Annual Community Christmas Dinner

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Community Christmas Dinner, Inc. sole purpose of providing nutritious meals for those in need throughout Georgetown and Horry counties.

The meals are available only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

They began as a relatively small, individual effort over 30 years ago has grown significantly.

This year they will be providing approximately 14,000 meals.

To reserve your meal for pickup or delivery, for those without transportation, please call  843-781-1326 by December 21. This number applies to all locations.

Plus, back after a 3 year hiatus the IN Person dinner is back

For more information about the locations, donate, and more, you can go to their Facebook!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
CCU fraternity facing suspension over alleged hazing
Inlet Square Mall will be closing at the beginning of 2024, but Belk and Planet Fitness will...
Inlet Square Mall closing at start of new year; Planet Fitness, Belk to stay on property

Latest News

Santa Crawl
The MarshWalk’s 9th Annual Santa Crawl is back this weekend
Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre
Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre presents their annual production of “The Nutcracker”
Fleet Feet (SPONSORED)
Give the gift of shoes and athletic accessories with Fleet Feet
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre / The Nutcracker Pt 2