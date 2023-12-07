Helping those in need with the 39th Annual Community Christmas Dinner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Community Christmas Dinner, Inc. sole purpose of providing nutritious meals for those in need throughout Georgetown and Horry counties.

The meals are available only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

They began as a relatively small, individual effort over 30 years ago has grown significantly.

This year they will be providing approximately 14,000 meals.

To reserve your meal for pickup or delivery, for those without transportation, please call 843-781-1326 by December 21. This number applies to all locations.

Plus, back after a 3 year hiatus the IN Person dinner is back

For more information about the locations, donate, and more, you can go to their Facebook!

