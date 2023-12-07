HCFR: 2-car crash on Highway 905 injures 2, blocks traffic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 905 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were called to the scene around 6:03 p.m. at Highway 905 near Dukes Road. Two cars were involved.

Two people were taken to an area hospital.

HCFR is asking drivers to avoid the area for the safety of the workers on the scene and to avoid further delays.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.