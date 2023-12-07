Submit a Tip
HCFR: 2-car crash on Highway 905 injures 2, blocks traffic

Highway 905 crash
Highway 905 crash(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 905 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were called to the scene around 6:03 p.m. at Highway 905 near Dukes Road. Two cars were involved.

Two people were taken to an area hospital.

HCFR is asking drivers to avoid the area for the safety of the workers on the scene and to avoid further delays.

SCHP is investigating.

